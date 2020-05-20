Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,265 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

