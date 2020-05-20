Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,503 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. 24,882,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

