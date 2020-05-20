Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. 1,020,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

