Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 314,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182,406 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,778. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

