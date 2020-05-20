S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of S&P Global worth $281,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $317.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

