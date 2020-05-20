SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lifted by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 5.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.22. 4,375,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,316. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.