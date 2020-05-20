Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,614 shares of company stock worth $64,140 in the last 90 days. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.