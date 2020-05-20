Sturgeon Ventures LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.90 and its 200-day moving average is $330.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

