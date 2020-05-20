Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 820.0% in the first quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 368,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,256,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after purchasing an additional 432,100 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.22. 17,881,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $363.50.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,829 shares of company stock worth $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

