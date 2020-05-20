Summit Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.82. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

