Summit Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,642.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Home Depot stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. 9,379,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

