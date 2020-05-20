Summit Asset Management LLC Has $925,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 17,836,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

