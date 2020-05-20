Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,800,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.33. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.