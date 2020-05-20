Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.3% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. 554,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

