Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 3M by 23.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,231,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,673,000 after buying an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of 3M by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 110,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,059,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,033. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

