Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

