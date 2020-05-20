Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,316,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097,977. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

