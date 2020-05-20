Summit Asset Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 2,586,902 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

