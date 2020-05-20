Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,243,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,170,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243,800 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Comcast worth $624,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,761,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.