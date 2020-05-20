Swiss National Bank Acquires 888,400 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 888,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $400,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 5,416.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nike by 8.6% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 220,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Nike by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 18,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

