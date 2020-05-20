Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $779,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.