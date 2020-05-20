Swiss National Bank Buys 3,241,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of The Coca-Cola worth $793,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,122,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,508. The company has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

