Swiss National Bank Buys 335,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $506,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.63. 3,520,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.87 and its 200-day moving average is $301.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

