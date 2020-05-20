Swiss National Bank Buys 644,000 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $296,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 3,020,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,221 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

