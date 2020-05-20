Swiss National Bank Has $299.79 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,431,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of QUALCOMM worth $299,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,983. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

