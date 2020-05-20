Swiss National Bank Purchases 214,200 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,395,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,742,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.75 on Tuesday, reaching $1,383.94. 1,823,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,263.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,329.48. The company has a market capitalization of $947.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

