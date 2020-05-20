Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Honeywell International worth $371,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 166,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 34,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,067. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $162.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

