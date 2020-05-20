Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 17,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,912,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,696. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

