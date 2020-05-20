Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.47% of NextEra Energy worth $552,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.50. 1,633,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,919. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

