TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. TE Connectivity has a dividend payout ratio of 50.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of TEL opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

