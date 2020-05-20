Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. 4,594,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.