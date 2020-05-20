The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target (up previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 555 ($7.30) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 619.36 ($8.15).

SGE traded up GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 664.20 ($8.74). The stock had a trading volume of 4,226,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 614.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 694.85. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

