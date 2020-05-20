The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Plans GBX 5.93 Dividend

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 679.80 ($8.94). 1,403,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 616.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 694.54. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGE shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 555 ($7.30) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 538 ($7.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 619.36 ($8.15).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

