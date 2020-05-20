Trivest Advisors Ltd Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 820.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 19.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.66.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $10.38 on Tuesday, hitting $350.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,410,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.16 and a 200 day moving average of $249.33. The stock has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $363.50.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,829 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.