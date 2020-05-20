TrueUSD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $151.73 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Kuna, Koinex and HBUS. TrueUSD has a market cap of $137.32 million and $151.73 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.02072560 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00175590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitso, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Koinex, Kuna, Zebpay, HBUS, Binance, Cryptopia, WazirX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

