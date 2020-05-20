United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

United States Lime & Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USLM. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

