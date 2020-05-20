United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,182,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $300,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 147,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in United Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 15,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 19,570,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.