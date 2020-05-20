UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 74,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.05. 3,058,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,884. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.