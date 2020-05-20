Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after buying an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,599,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,310,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

