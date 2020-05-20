Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 1,401,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,825. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72.

