Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Decreased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 193,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 96,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.