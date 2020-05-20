Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

VCM stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.65. 1,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$10.85 to C$12.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.