Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,413. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

