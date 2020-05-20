WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.57. 3,199,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,659. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.