WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,669 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.91.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.03. 563,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

