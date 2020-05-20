WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $69.25. 5,303,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.