WBI Investments Inc. Sells 24,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,501 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,341,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 35,193,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,300,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

