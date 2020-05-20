WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

PRU traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

