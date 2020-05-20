WBI Investments Inc. Takes $3.19 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,829 shares of company stock worth $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.66.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $352.22. 17,881,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,484,555. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

