WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,738,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,639,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,027,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.30 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

